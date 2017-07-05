Wednesday

5th Jul 2017

Ticker

EU Commission approves deal on failing Italian bank

By

The European Commission on Tuesday approved a draft deal between EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager and Italy's finance minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, on the precautionary recapitalisation of Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS). Italy wants to save the bank by injecting state capital, but needed EU permission. The approval came after the European Central Bank confirmed MPS' solvency, and Italy successfully convinced private investors to chip in.

Focus

EU adopts hormone disruptor standards

A European Commission proposal on how to define endocrine disruptors was voted through on Tuesday, after a year of blockage. A French turn-around allowed the decision.

Opinion

Lobbying transparency enhances MEPs' freedom

At a time when citizens expect an unprecedented level of accountability from their elected representatives, senior MEPs use their ‘free mandate’ to justify opposing new lobbying transparency rules.

News in Brief

  1. Sinn Fein blames May for stalled Northern Ireland talks
  2. Commission ready to help in Croatia-Slovenia border dispute
  3. France commits to reduce deficit under 3% this year
  4. EU Commission registers 'Stop TTIP' citizens' initiative
  5. EU Commission approves deal on failing Italian bank
  6. EU Parliament confirms new commissioner Gabriel
  7. Top EU lawyer sides with France against Uber
  8. US dropped as 'friend' from Merkel's election programme

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEstonia to Surprise Europe With Unique Cultural Programme
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCloser Energy Co-Operation Keeps Nordic Region on Top in Green Energy
  3. ILGA-EuropeGermany Finally Says Ja - Bundestag Votes for Marriage Equality!
  4. EPSUJapanese and European Public Sector Unions Slam JEFTA
  5. UNICEFNarrowing the Gaps: The Power of Investing in the Health of the Poorest Children
  6. EU2017EEGet the Latest News from the 2017 Estonian EU Council Presidency @EU2017EE
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Talks Should Insist on Ending Reprisals Vs. Critical Voices
  8. European Free AllianceEFA Is Looking for a New Intern
  9. Malta EU 2017Conservation of Atlantic Tunas: International Measures Become EU Law
  10. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCan Statin Therapy Interfere With a Physically Active Lifestyle?
  11. EPSUOn Public Services Day, Stop Austerity! Workers Need a Pay Rise!
  12. EGBAOnline Gambling: The EU Court Rejects Closed Licensing Regimes In Member States

Latest News

  1. Catalonia would declare independence 'within two days'
  2. Germany expects Russian leaking to start in 'weeks'
  3. EU adopts hormone disruptor standards
  4. EU has 'no silver bullet' for Italy on migrants
  5. Fines to guarantee open internet vary greatly within EU
  6. Lobbying transparency enhances MEPs' freedom
  7. Juncker lashes out at 'ridiculous' EU parliament
  8. Austrian military set to stop Italy migrants