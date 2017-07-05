EU Commission approves deal on failing Italian bank

By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission on Tuesday approved a draft deal between EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager and Italy's finance minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, on the precautionary recapitalisation of Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS). Italy wants to save the bank by injecting state capital, but needed EU permission. The approval came after the European Central Bank confirmed MPS' solvency, and Italy successfully convinced private investors to chip in.