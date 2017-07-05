EU Commission registers 'Stop TTIP' citizens' initiative

By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission decided to register the "Stop TTIP" petition as a European citizens' initiative. It asks the EU to "repeal" its negotiating mandate for the EU-US trade deal and not conclude Ceta (EU-Canada deal). A previous decision to reject the initiative in 2014 was annulled by the EU Court of Justice in May. To oblige the commission to react, the petition needs one-million signatures in at least seven countries.