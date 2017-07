By EUOBSERVER

The Irish republican party in Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein, blamed UK PM Theresa May on Tuesday for the further delay in agreeing to a power-sharing government with unionist party DUP. May had to strike an agreement with DUP after snap elections in June. Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Fein's local leader, said the lack of agreement is a "monumental failure" on May's side. "She has set back decades of work," O'Neill said.