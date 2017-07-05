EU approves Opel takeover by Peugeot

By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission on Wednesday approved French carmaker Peugeot's takeover of Opel, which is currently owned by US company General Motors. The commission said the deal was "unlikely to raise competition concerns" because Opel and Peugeot "are relatively small in all the relevant markets" and "will still face strong competition from manufacturers such as Renault, Volkswagen, Daimler, Ford, Fiat and various Asian competitors." The €2.2-billion deal was announced in March.