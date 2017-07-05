Wednesday

EU approves Opel takeover by Peugeot

The European Commission on Wednesday approved French carmaker Peugeot's takeover of Opel, which is currently owned by US company General Motors. The commission said the deal was "unlikely to raise competition concerns" because Opel and Peugeot "are relatively small in all the relevant markets" and "will still face strong competition from manufacturers such as Renault, Volkswagen, Daimler, Ford, Fiat and various Asian competitors." The €2.2-billion deal was announced in March.

EU and Japan agree on free trade

Japanese prime minister and EU leaders to endorse major trade deal on Thursday in anti-protectionist message to Trump.

EU adopts hormone disruptor norms

A European Commission proposal on how to define endocrine disruptors was voted through on Tuesday, after a year of blockage. A French turn-around allowed the decision.

  3. Former EP president Simone Veil to be buried in French Pantheon
  4. Sinn Fein blames May for stalled Northern Ireland talks
  5. Commission ready to help in Croatia-Slovenia border dispute
  6. France commits to reduce deficit under 3% this year
  7. EU Commission registers 'Stop TTIP' citizens' initiative
  8. EU Commission approves deal on failing Italian bank

