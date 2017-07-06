Thursday

6th Jul 2017

Ticker

Putin says sanctions on Russia are a form of protectionism

By

Sanctions imposed on Russia are a "covert form" of protectionism, president Vladimir Putin wrote in the German daily Handelsblatt on Thursday, ahead of the G20 summit. Putin argued that protectionism was becoming widespread. "Unilaterally imposed and politically motivated sanctions on investment, trade and, in particular, technology transfer become its covert form," Putin wrote. He went on to state that sanctions have "no perspective" and contradict G20 principles.

Barnier sets the price for hard Brexit

The EU Brexit negotiator warned that a customs union between the UK and EU will not be possible if the UK doesn't want to respect single market rules, and "no deal" would send the UK back to "a distant past".

Column / Crude World

Why China and Russia will be best frenemies forever

Russia and China bond over anti-Western rhetoric and the shared interest of keeping the US at bay, but beyond that, there is little that binds Moscow and Beijing together.

EU and Japan agree on free trade

Japanese prime minister and EU leaders to endorse major trade deal on Thursday in anti-protectionist message to Trump.

News in Brief

  1. Putin says sanctions on Russia are a form of protectionism
  2. UK's May to meet Trump one-on-one in Hamburg
  3. MEPs start talks on tougher anti-dumping rules
  4. Austria plays down threat to send troops to Italian border
  5. EU approves Opel takeover by Peugeot
  6. EU and Japan reach agreement on trade deal
  7. Former EP president Simone Veil to be buried in French Pantheon
  8. Sinn Fein blames May for stalled Northern Ireland talks

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEPM Ratas: EU Is Not Only an Idea for the 500mn People in the Bloc, It Is Their Daily Reality
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCloser Energy Co-Operation Keeps Nordic Region on Top in Green Energy
  3. ILGA-EuropeGermany Finally Says Ja - Bundestag Votes for Marriage Equality!
  4. EPSUJapanese and European Public Sector Unions Slam JEFTA
  5. UNICEFNarrowing the Gaps: The Power of Investing in the Health of the Poorest Children
  6. EU2017EEEstonia to Surprise Europe With Unique Cultural Programme
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Talks Should Insist on Ending Reprisals Vs. Critical Voices
  8. European Free AllianceEFA Is Looking for a New Intern
  9. Malta EU 2017Conservation of Atlantic Tunas: International Measures Become EU Law
  10. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCan Statin Therapy Interfere With a Physically Active Lifestyle?
  11. EU2017EEGet the Latest News from the 2017 Estonian EU Council Presidency @EU2017EE
  12. EPSUOn Public Services Day, Stop Austerity! Workers Need a Pay Rise!