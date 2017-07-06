Putin says sanctions on Russia are a form of protectionism

By EUOBSERVER

Sanctions imposed on Russia are a "covert form" of protectionism, president Vladimir Putin wrote in the German daily Handelsblatt on Thursday, ahead of the G20 summit. Putin argued that protectionism was becoming widespread. "Unilaterally imposed and politically motivated sanctions on investment, trade and, in particular, technology transfer become its covert form," Putin wrote. He went on to state that sanctions have "no perspective" and contradict G20 principles.