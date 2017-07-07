Friday

7th Jul 2017

Ticker

Cyprus reunification talks collapse

By

Reunification talks between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders collapsed early Friday without a deal, said UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, who also took part. The discussions had been described as the "best chance" for a deal since the island was divided in 1947. Sources said Turkey insisted on maintaining their military presence on the island after reunification, whereas the Greek side wanted the withdrawal of all 35,000 Turkish troops.

Greece to get €7.7bn loan next week

The ESM, the eurozone emergency fund, agreed on Friday to unblock a new tranche of aid as part of the bailout programme agreed upon in 2015.

Opinion

Italy's action against NGOs is wrong

With the code of conduct Italian authorities are trying to impose on NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean, people would be forced to endure additional days at sea while states tussle over which port to send them too.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEstonian Presidency Kicks off Youth Programme With Coding Summer School
  2. EPSUEP Support for Corporate Tax Transparency Principle Unlikely to Pass Reality Check
  3. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament Improves the External Investment Plan but Significant Challenges Ahead
  4. Martens CentreWeeding out Fake News | Brussels, 11 July
  5. EU2017EEPM Ratas: EU Is Not Only an Idea for the 500mn People in the Bloc, It Is Their Daily Reality
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCloser Energy Co-Operation Keeps Nordic Region on Top in Green Energy
  7. ILGA-EuropeGermany Finally Says Ja - Bundestag Votes for Marriage Equality!
  8. EPSUJapanese and European Public Sector Unions Slam JEFTA
  9. UNICEFNarrowing the Gaps: The Power of Investing in the Health of the Poorest Children
  10. EU2017EEEstonia to Surprise Europe With Unique Cultural Programme
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Talks Should Insist on Ending Reprisals Vs. Critical Voices
  12. European Free AllianceEFA Is Looking for a New Intern