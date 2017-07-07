Ticker
MEPs vote to suspend Turkey EU accession talks
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament on Thursday voted to suspend EU membership talks with Turkey. MEPs supporting the move argued that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's crackdown on opposition and the press, go against EU values and democratic criteria. Ankara warned that suspending talks would be a "terrible mistake". The parliament, however, has little say in the process. EU member states are divided on whether to continue accession talks with Turkey.