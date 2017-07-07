Friday

7th Jul 2017

MEPs vote to suspend Turkey EU accession talks

The European Parliament on Thursday voted to suspend EU membership talks with Turkey. MEPs supporting the move argued that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's crackdown on opposition and the press, go against EU values and democratic criteria. Ankara warned that suspending talks would be a "terrible mistake". The parliament, however, has little say in the process. EU member states are divided on whether to continue accession talks with Turkey.

Greece to get €7.7bn loan next week

The ESM, the eurozone emergency fund, agreed on Friday to unblock a new tranche of aid as part of the bailout programme agreed upon in 2015.

Italy's action against NGOs is wrong

With the code of conduct Italian authorities are trying to impose on NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean, people would be forced to endure additional days at sea while states tussle over which port to send them too.

