Tuesday

11th Jul 2017

Ticker

Tens of thousands protest Erdogan in Istanbul

By

Tens of thousands demonstrated on Sunday against president Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a rally of Turkey's main opposition party in Istanbul. The Republican People's Party's leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had launched a 450-kilometre march after a parliamentarian from his party was imprisoned in June. The march grew into a protest over Erdogan's crackdown on people with alleged links to terror groups, launched after last summer's failed coup attempt.

Column / Brexit Briefing

May's call to compromise helps mask party disunity

In a speech on Tuesday, the UK prime minister is expected to urge Labour and other opposition parties to “come forward with your own views and ideas” on what post-Brexit Britain should look like.

Analysis

Hungary’s media deconstructed into Orban’s echo chamber

Despite the EU's protests, the Hungarian government has managed to turn the country's media into a propaganda machine. Now the theme that dominates the airways, cables and billboards is: Soros using the EU to transport migrants.

Agenda

Trump, Ukraine and NGO sea rescues This WEEK

The US president will be back in Europe for France's Bastille Day, while the EU and Ukraine will hold a summit in Kiev, and MEPs will discuss migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean.

News in Brief

  1. Tens of thousands protest Erdogan in Istanbul
  2. EU-Canada trade deal starts provisionally in September
  3. Gabriel appointed as EU digital commissioner
  4. MEPs vote to suspend Turkey EU accession talks
  5. Cyprus reunification talks collapse
  6. Putin says sanctions on Russia are a form of protectionism
  7. UK's May to meet Trump one-on-one in Hamburg
  8. MEPs start talks on tougher anti-dumping rules

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Friends of ArmeniaEuFoA Director and MEPs Comment on the Recent Conflict Escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh
  2. EU2017EEEstonian Presidency Kicks off Youth Programme With Coding Summer School
  3. EPSUEP Support for Corporate Tax Transparency Principle Unlikely to Pass Reality Check
  4. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament Improves the External Investment Plan but Significant Challenges Ahead
  5. Martens CentreWeeding out Fake News | Brussels, 11 July
  6. EU2017EEPM Ratas: EU Is Not Only an Idea for the 500mn People in the Bloc, It Is Their Daily Reality
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersCloser Energy Co-Operation Keeps Nordic Region on Top in Green Energy
  8. ILGA-EuropeGermany Finally Says Ja - Bundestag Votes for Marriage Equality!
  9. EPSUJapanese and European Public Sector Unions Slam JEFTA
  10. UNICEFNarrowing the Gaps: The Power of Investing in the Health of the Poorest Children
  11. EU2017EEEstonia to Surprise Europe With Unique Cultural Programme
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Talks Should Insist on Ending Reprisals Vs. Critical Voices

Latest News

  1. May's call to compromise helps mask party disunity
  2. Italy needs time to recover from decline, says former leader
  3. Dutch authority suspects emissions fraud in Suzuki car
  4. Hungary’s media deconstructed into Orban’s echo chamber
  5. MEPs: We'll veto Brexit deal if citizens' rights not improved
  6. Trump, Ukraine and NGO sea rescues This WEEK
  7. Trump-Putin 'chemistry' fizzles in Hamburg
  8. Greece to get €7.7bn loan next week