Tens of thousands protest Erdogan in Istanbul

By EUOBSERVER

Tens of thousands demonstrated on Sunday against president Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a rally of Turkey's main opposition party in Istanbul. The Republican People's Party's leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had launched a 450-kilometre march after a parliamentarian from his party was imprisoned in June. The march grew into a protest over Erdogan's crackdown on people with alleged links to terror groups, launched after last summer's failed coup attempt.