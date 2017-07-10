Monday

10th Jul 2017

Tens of thousands protest Erdogan in Istanbul

Tens of thousands demonstrated on Sunday against president Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a rally of Turkey's main opposition party in Istanbul. The Republican People's Party's leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had launched a 450-kilometre march after a parliamentarian from his party was imprisoned in June. The march grew into a protest over Erdogan's crackdown on people with alleged links to terror groups, launched after last summer's failed coup attempt.

Analysis

Hungary’s media deconstructed into Orban’s echo chamber

Despite the EU's protests, the Hungarian government has managed to turn the country's media into a propaganda machine. Now the theme that dominates the airways, cables and billboards is: Soros using the EU to transport migrants.

Agenda

Trump, Ukraine and NGO sea rescues This WEEK

The US president will be back in Europe for France's Bastille Day, while the EU and Ukraine will hold a summit in Kiev, and MEPs will discuss migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean.

Greece to get €7.7bn loan next week

The ESM, the eurozone emergency fund, agreed on Friday to unblock a new tranche of aid as part of the bailout programme agreed upon in 2015.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEstonian Presidency Kicks off Youth Programme With Coding Summer School
  2. EPSUEP Support for Corporate Tax Transparency Principle Unlikely to Pass Reality Check
  3. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament Improves the External Investment Plan but Significant Challenges Ahead
  4. Martens CentreWeeding out Fake News | Brussels, 11 July
  5. EU2017EEPM Ratas: EU Is Not Only an Idea for the 500mn People in the Bloc, It Is Their Daily Reality
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCloser Energy Co-Operation Keeps Nordic Region on Top in Green Energy
  7. ILGA-EuropeGermany Finally Says Ja - Bundestag Votes for Marriage Equality!
  8. EPSUJapanese and European Public Sector Unions Slam JEFTA
  9. UNICEFNarrowing the Gaps: The Power of Investing in the Health of the Poorest Children
  10. EU2017EEEstonia to Surprise Europe With Unique Cultural Programme
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Talks Should Insist on Ending Reprisals Vs. Critical Voices
  12. European Free AllianceEFA Is Looking for a New Intern

