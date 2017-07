By EUOBSERVER

The founder of Italy's Northern League, Umberto Bossi, has been jailed for fraud after an Italian court sentenced him to two and a half years in prison on Monday, for embezzlement while he led the anti-immigration party that campaigned for the secession of Northern Italy. His son, Renzo, and the former party treasurer were also convicted and jailed. Bossi was once an ally of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.