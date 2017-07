By EUOBSERVER

Labour's shadow Brexit minister, Keir Starmer, has urged the UK government to keep Britain in the Euratom treaty that governs the movement of nuclear materials, and argued for the European Court of Justice to continue having its say. Labour wants to work with rebelling Tory MPs in a vote later this year to stop Britain's exit from Euratom. "Brexatom" could impact the supply of radioactive isotopes used in cancer treatment.