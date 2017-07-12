Wednesday

12th Jul 2017

Ticker

Israel defends Hungary, says Soros is a threat

By

Israel's foreign ministry defended Hungary's campaign against George Soros in a statement Monday, denouncing the Hungarian-US billionaire as someone who "continuously undermines Israel's democratically elected governments" by supporting NGOs. Israel's Budapest envoy and Jewish groups said Hungary's recent billboard campaign against Soros was a proxy for anti-Semitism. The Israeli foreign ministry, however, said that criticism of Soros is legitimate. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is due to visit Hungary next week.

Opinion

Trump loses badly in debut with Putin

Vladimir Putin gained from his performance at the G20 summit in Hamburg. But the same can't be said about the US president.

Feature

Sanctions on Crimea hurt some more than others

From small businesses to commercial giants, many have been affected by the US and EU sanctions imposed after Crimea's annexation by Russia in 2014. But some locals have found ways around them.

News in Brief

  1. Paris gets 2024 Olympic Games
  2. EU can 'go whistle' over Brexit bill, says UK foreign minister
  3. Human rights court upholds Belgium's full-face veil ban
  4. EU takes final step to adopt Ukraine association agreement
  5. Merkel calls on China to allow dying Nobel-laureate to leave
  6. Labour: UK should stay in Euratom nuclear body
  8. Italy's Northern League founder jailed for fraud

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

