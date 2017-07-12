Israel defends Hungary, says Soros is a threat

By EUOBSERVER

Israel's foreign ministry defended Hungary's campaign against George Soros in a statement Monday, denouncing the Hungarian-US billionaire as someone who "continuously undermines Israel's democratically elected governments" by supporting NGOs. Israel's Budapest envoy and Jewish groups said Hungary's recent billboard campaign against Soros was a proxy for anti-Semitism. The Israeli foreign ministry, however, said that criticism of Soros is legitimate. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is due to visit Hungary next week.