EU takes final step to adopt Ukraine association agreement

By EUOBSERVER

EU countries Tuesday definitively adopted the Association Agreement with Ukraine, a day before a summit in Kiev. The agreement has been provisionally applied since 1 September 2014, but its final ratification was delayed after Dutch voters rejected it in a 2016 referendum. The Netherlands ratified in May 2017 after getting assurances that it wouldn't guarantee EU membership, or imply military assistance to Ukraine. It enters into force on 1 September.