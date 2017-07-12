Wednesday

US deploys missiles in Lithuania, plans sale in Romania

By

The United States temporarily deployed a battery of Patriot missiles in Lithuania, the defence ministry of the Baltic nation said on Tuesday. They are there for a Nato exercise, which ends 22 July. Meanwhile, the US State Department proposed to approve a sale of Patriot missile defence systems to Romania. "Romania will use the Patriot missile system to strengthen its homeland defence and deter regional threats," the State Department said.

New Romanian PM tries to reassure EU

"Let’s not repeat the mistakes of the past," said the new Romanian prime minister, Mihai Tudose, in Brussels amid EU Commission warning on corruption.

Barnier urges UK to come up with Brexit positions

The EU's negotiator calls on the UK government to come up with its positions on key Brexit issues ahead of the next round of talks on Monday. London is expected to do that by the end of the week.

