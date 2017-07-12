Ticker
US deploys missiles in Lithuania, plans sale in Romania
By EUOBSERVER
The United States temporarily deployed a battery of Patriot missiles in Lithuania, the defence ministry of the Baltic nation said on Tuesday. They are there for a Nato exercise, which ends 22 July. Meanwhile, the US State Department proposed to approve a sale of Patriot missile defence systems to Romania. "Romania will use the Patriot missile system to strengthen its homeland defence and deter regional threats," the State Department said.