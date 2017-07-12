Hungary to remove controversial Soros billboards

By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's government will remove billboards targeting Hungarian-US billionaire George Soros, it said in a statement to MTI news wire. The government claimed the national consultation on migration, which the billboards were a part of, has ended. The Soros billboards were put up two weeks ago and have received widespread criticism for evoking anti-Semitic sentiments. Budapest will host the world aquatics championships, starting Friday. Visitors will likely not see the billboards.