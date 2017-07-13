Ticker
EU Commission opens procedure on Hungary's NGO law
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission decided on Thursday to open an infringement procedure against Hungary over a recent law on foreign-funded NGOs. It said that the law, which was adopted last month, goes against the right to freedom of association, introduces "unjustified and disproportionate restrictions" on the free movement of capital, and "raises concerns" over respect of the right to protection of private life and of personal data.