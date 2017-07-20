Ticker
Slovak PM threatens to boycott inferior food
By EUOBSERVER
Slovakian PM Robert Fico said Wednesday that he would negotiate with the European Commission to demand new legislation against inferior food products being sold in Central Europe. If the talks fail, he said he would need to impose restrictions on those imports. The Visegrad countries - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland - have repeatedly complained about companies selling lower-quality foodstuff in Central Europe, compared to western EU countries.