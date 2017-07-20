Slovak PM threatens to boycott inferior food

Thursday

Slovakian PM Robert Fico said Wednesday that he would negotiate with the European Commission to demand new legislation against inferior food products being sold in Central Europe. If the talks fail, he said he would need to impose restrictions on those imports. The Visegrad countries - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland - have repeatedly complained about companies selling lower-quality foodstuff in Central Europe, compared to western EU countries.

Winter is here for Spitzenkandidat, but he'll survive

Candidates from all political families should be presenting their vision on where the Union should be headed. European socialists want to keep the Spitzenkandidat procedure for future elections.

Mafia money pollutes the EU economy

Huge amounts of money from criminal activities are funnelled into the legitimate European economy. But little is being done about it at EU or national level.

  2. France takes Google's 'right to be forgotten' to EU court
  3. Turkey accuses German companies of supporting terror
  4. Israel's Netanyahu caught calling EU 'crazy'
  5. UK does not collect enough data to expel EU nationals
  6. Polish president threatens to veto justice reform
  7. EU immigration to Switzerland at lowest level since 2005
  8. Turkey extends post-coup state of emergency

