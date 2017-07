By EUOBSERVER

US president Donald Trump accused the EU of being "protectionist", while claiming that a UK-US trade deal is being negotiated. The UK, while still an EU member, cannot enter talks on bilateral trade deals. "Working on major Trade Deal with the United Kingdom. Could be very big & exciting. JOBS! The E.U. is very protectionist with the U.S. STOP!", Trump, who spearheads an "America first" trade policy, tweeted.