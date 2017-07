By EUOBSERVER

The Greek government issued debt on Tuesday for the first time in three years. According to government sources quoted by Greek media, some €3 billion were raised in 5-year bonds. The operation, which was considered as a test, was "crowned with absolute success," the government said. Finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos said that a second and third bond issuance will be made before the EU bailout programme ends in August 2018.