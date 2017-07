By EUOBSERVER

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy told a Madrid court on Tuesday that he "never heard anything" about corruption in his Popular Party (PP) because he was "not in charge of accounting" in the party. Rajoy was heard at the National Court as a witness in the so-called Gürtel case, in which 37 PP officials and businessmen stand accused of bribery, money laundering and tax evasion.