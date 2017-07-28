By EUOBSERVER

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said Thursday that the party is sticking to its "radical" reforms of the judiciary, despite warnings from the European Commission. Kaczynski, seen as Poland's de facto leader, called president Andrzej Duda's earlier decision to veto two of the controversial laws a "very serious mistake". Kaczynski also said the concentration of ownership in private media will be reduced by new legislation.