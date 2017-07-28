Friday

EU citizens will need registration to enter UK in Brexit transition

UK home affairs minister Amber Rudd said EU nationals will be able to continue entering the UK during a transition period after Brexit, but will need to go through a registration process. Rudd said free movement would end in March 2019 with Brexit, but a similar arrangement could continue during a transition phase until 2022, the Guardian reported. A new EU immigration policy would come into force after this period.

Corbyn re-opens Labour's single market wound

The Labour leader has put his Brexit cards on the table again but it stands to divide the party, which still has a strong pro-EU following.

Visegrad lobby makes food quality an EU issue

Fico convinced the EU commission chief to take action in the perceived problem of discriminatory food practices, even though the evidence for the phenomenon is anecdotal.

