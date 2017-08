By EUOBSERVER

The US is considering deploying Patriot surface-to-air missiles in Estonia, US vice president Mike Pence told Estonian prime minister Juri Ratas on a visit to the Baltic nation over the weekend. In the visit, Pence aimed to calm allies concerned about Russia's assertive policies. "We spoke about it today, but we didn't talk about a date or time," Ratas told the state broadcaster after the meeting.