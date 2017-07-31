Monday

31st Jul 2017

Ticker

Wikileaks publishes hacked Macron emails

By

The Wikileaks website published 21,075 emails on Monday from French president Emmanuel Macron's campaign. The documents, dating from 2009 to April 2017, were hacked earlier this year and some of them published in an apparent last-ditch effort to sway the presidential election in favour of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Wikileaks said it "individually forensically verified" the documents, and insists that French authorities would not attribute the hacking to Russia.

Opinion

Mr. Johnson goes to Tokyo

In the shadow of Brexit and the EU-Japan trade agreement, the British foreign secretary chose Japan as his first destination during a recently concluded visit to Asia.

UK and EU stuck on 'philosophy' of Brexit bill

The lack of a UK position on a financial settlement is becoming a crucial obstacle in Brexit talks, amid "philosophical" differences on what the money should pay for.

News in Brief

  2. EU unemployment continues to fall
  3. US considers deploying Patriot missiles in Estonia
  4. Ireland is against 'economic border' with Northern Ireland
  5. UK has no 'plan' to become post-Brexit tax haven, says chancellor
  6. EU citizens will need registration to enter UK in Brexit transition
  7. Italy weighs up sending navy into Libyan waters
  8. Swedish PM fights for survival amid IT scandal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  2. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  3. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  4. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  5. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  6. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer
  7. ACCAAnnounces Belt & Road Research at Shanghai Conference
  8. ECPAFood waste in the field can double without crop protection. #WithOrWithout #pesticides
  9. EU2017EEEstonia Allocates €1 Million to Alleviate Migratory Pressure From Libya in Italy
  10. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen's Message on the Anniversary of the Coup Attempt in Turkey
  11. Martens CentreWeeding out Fake News: An Approach to Social Media Regulation
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC Concerned by Normalisation of Antisemitic Tropes in Hungary

Latest News

  2. Poland belittles EU action on judicial reform
  3. Business booming in Czech fake news industry
  5. Europe needs a policy for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
  6. Spain's PM appeals to court over Catalan independence
  7. Senate backs Russia sanctions, setting scene for EU clash
  8. France and Italy quarrel over shipyard and Libya