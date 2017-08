By EUOBSERVER

The number of unaccompanied migrant minors in Greek prisons, instead of protective shelters, has jumped from two last November to 117 today, the US-based NGO Human Rights Watch has warned. "Dozens of vulnerable children are locked in dirty, crowded police cells ... in some cases with unrelated adults," the NGO said, calling on Athens to "end this abusive practice" in a letter to migration policy minister Yiannis Mouzalas.