By EUOBSERVER

CEOs of Germany's top carmakers - Volkswagen, Daimler, and BMW - are to meet government ministers and regional leaders in Berlin on Wednesday, at a "summit" designed to handle the fallout from the Dieselgate emissions scandal. The event, to discuss technical changes to lower CO2 emissions, could lead to added costs of up to €5 billion for the companies in order to stave off diesel-engine driving bans, Bloomberg reported.