By EUOBSERVER

Arkadiusz Mularczyk, an MP for Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, has told the Bloomberg news agency that parliament will conclude a legal review on whether it can seek WWII reparations from Germany by 11 August. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said last week Poland was preparing "a historical counteroffensive" and that it was owed "huge sums". Poland's former Communist regime refused to seek further German reparations in 1953.