By EUOBSERVER

Spain will not seek to block a Brexit deal by trying to regain sovereignty over Gibraltar, the Spanish foreign minister said. Alfonso Dastis told the Spanish newspaper ABC that Madrid would "try to convince the Gibraltarians that [joint sovereignty] is a route worth exploring", but it won't "jeopardise" a future deal. The EU's Brexit negotiating guidelines indicated that Spain would be given a veto on the divorce deal over Gibraltar.