Spain will not block Brexit deal over Gibraltar

By

Spain will not seek to block a Brexit deal by trying to regain sovereignty over Gibraltar, the Spanish foreign minister said. Alfonso Dastis told the Spanish newspaper ABC that Madrid would "try to convince the Gibraltarians that [joint sovereignty] is a route worth exploring", but it won't "jeopardise" a future deal. The EU's Brexit negotiating guidelines indicated that Spain would be given a veto on the divorce deal over Gibraltar.

UK will have to pay beyond Brexit, EU warns

The EU's budget commissioner confirmed the bloc's position that the UK would need to keep paying for previously agreed programmes, while a new €40-billion divorce bill is making waves in the British media.

