By EUOBSERVER

Italy's interior minister, Marco Minniti, said Tuesday that he sees light at the end of the tunnel for curbing migrant flows from Libya. His ministry's figures showed that 97,293 people reached Italy in 2017, down 4.15% compared to 2016. EU border agency Frontex confirmed the trend, saying migrants arriving in Italy through the Central Mediterranean route had dropped to the lowest level for the month of July since 2014.