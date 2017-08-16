Ticker
Danish police to investigate misuse of EU fishing rules
By EUOBSERVER
Danish police have been asked to investigate the public administration of EU fishing rules after national auditors found examples of fishermen who, in reports to the ministry, pretended to own vessels and quotas. This practice may have led to Danish fishing quotas being in reality concentrated on just a few owners. Fisheries minister Esben Lunde Larsen and two leading ministerial officials were already removed from office last week.