Climate change and the Islamic State (IS) are a bigger threat in the world than Russia, a fresh PEW survey showed. Globally, 31% said Russian power poses a major threat to their nation, compared to 62% for IS, 61% for climate change and 51% for cyberattacks and for the global economy. Europe is the region least confident in Russian president Vladimir Putin, with 78% expressing a lack of confidence.