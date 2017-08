By EUOBSERVER

There are signs of EU economic recovery, with Eurostat reporting 2.2% euro-area growth and 2.3% growth in the EU-28 over the second quarter of 2017, up from last year's 0.6%. Central/Eastern Europe was growing fastest: Romania (5.7%), Latvia (4.8%), Czech Republic (4.5%) and Poland (4.4%). The weakest growth was in Belgium (1.4%), Italy (1.5%), Finland and UK (1.7%), and France (1.8%). Data for seven EU states was not available.