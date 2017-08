By EUOBSERVER

Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ) newspaper that the European Commission's demand for Dublin to collect up to €13bn in back taxes from Apple was unjustified. "We are not the global tax collector for everybody else," he said. Last year, the EU ruled that Apple has to repay taxes to Ireland after finding the company had paid so little that it amounted to state aid.