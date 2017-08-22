Tuesday

Greece to be absent at event on Communism and Nazism

Greek justice minister Stavros Kontonis on Monday defended his decision not to attend Wednesday's Estonian event on the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Communism and Nazism. "Communism in whatever form cannot be put on the same level as the disgrace of Nazism," Kathimerini quoted the far-left politician as saying. Centre-right opposition party New Democracy said the decision leads Greece "to a kind of European and international isolation.”

'Killer robots' are not about Terminator

A European signatory of an open letter about autonomous weapons says the imagery of fictional killer robots is distracting from a seriously dangerous issue.

Macron goes east to test appetite for EU integration

The next few months will be decisive in selecting who stays in the core of the EU and who stays behind, writes Tomas Prouza, a former state secretary for European Affairs of the Czech Republic.

'I thought I was safe in Europe'

Arrest of Turkish dissident has again highlighted the way rogue regimes use Interpol to hunt their enemies inside the EU.

