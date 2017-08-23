Ticker
Schulz wants US to remove nuclear weapons from Germany
By EUOBSERVER
Former European Parliament president Martin Schulz said on Tuesday that the United States would have to withdraw nuclear weapons stored on German soil if his centre-left party, SPD, won the upcoming federal elections on 24 September. At a campaign rally, he criticised US president Donald Trump's war of words with North Korea. Schulz, the main challenger to current chancellor Angela Merkel, vowed to start a nuclear disarmament initiative.