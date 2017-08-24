Thursday

24th Aug 2017

Ticker

Germany asks EU to strengthen foreign takeover rules

By

In a letter to European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, German economy minister Brigitte Zypries has requested stronger rules to allow EU countries to block Chinese takeovers of European companies. "Open markets cannot be a one-way street," she wrote. According to the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies, Chinese EU investments totalled €35bn in 2016, up 77% from 2015, with Germany accounting for 31% of the Chinese investments in Europe.

Focus

Estonia tests water for own virtual currency

Following the success of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, some in the Baltic nation propose introducing their own version for their e-residents. But what about the euro?

Opinion

Refugees in limbo on Greek island

Out of sight and out of space: a volunteer documents the conditions, and the state of limbo experienced by refugees on the Greek island of Chios.

Stakeholders' Highlights

