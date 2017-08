By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission said it was aware of a recent surge in migrants arriving at Greek islands from Turkey, but declined to speculate on the cause. Almost 400 people arrived in Chios, Kos, Leros, and Samos on Tuesday after some 650 arrived in Chios, Lesvos, and Samos at the weekend. The EU and Turkey agreed that Turkey would stem the flow of people, but EU-Turkey relations have deteriorated.