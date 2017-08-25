By EUOBSERVER

EU countries are set to begin returning migrants to Greece. The country's migration minister, Yannis Mouzalas, told the Guardian that he expects the returns "to begin over the next month". Germany has reportedly made nearly 400 resettlement requests, with the UK, France, the Netherlands and Norway also seeking to return migrants. Greece, as the first entry point, is required by the so-called Dublin regulation to accept the returnees.