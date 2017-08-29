Ticker
Hungary to start work on Russian nuclear plant next year
By EUOBSERVER
Work to extend the Russian-built nuclear plant in Paks, in central Hungary, will start next year, Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday. "The real construction work will start in January and nothing will stop the investment from now on," he said after a meeting between Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and Russian president Vladimir Putin. The project was approved by the European Commission in March.