Ticker
Commission 'powerfully refutes' Polish defence
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission on Tuesday rejected Poland's claim that it had no competence to threaten sanctions over issues of national judicial reform. A spokeswoman said the Commission would "quite powerfully refute" Poland's line, adding it had the power under a "rule of law framework" procedure inscribed in EU law. German chancellor Merkel and Commission president Juncker will on Wednesday discuss concerns that the Polish government is seizing control over courts.