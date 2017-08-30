Ticker
EU digital official wants to set up expert group on fake news
By EUOBSERVER
The EU commissioner for digital economy, Mariya Gabriel, wants to ask citizens and companies for advice on how to deal with fake news, she told journalists on Tuesday. The commissioner said she would propose to set up a public consultation, followed by a high-level expert group. “It's really important to work all together: researchers, media, and institutions. The next two or three months will be crucial,” Gabriel said.