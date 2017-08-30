Wednesday

30th Aug 2017

Ticker

EU digital official wants to set up expert group on fake news

The EU commissioner for digital economy, Mariya Gabriel, wants to ask citizens and companies for advice on how to deal with fake news, she told journalists on Tuesday. The commissioner said she would propose to set up a public consultation, followed by a high-level expert group. “It's really important to work all together: researchers, media, and institutions. The next two or three months will be crucial,” Gabriel said.

Macron revives multi-speed Europe idea

"We have to think up a Europe with several formats," said the French president, who will make "concrete" proposals after the German elections.

Supercomputing lag could prompt EU brain drain

“We are not in the top-10 or the top-five in the world when it comes to high-performance computing but we have the potential to do it," says EU digital commissioner Mariya Gabriel.

UK pushes for stage two of Brexit talks

"We’re in a good position, and would like to move on to discuss our future relationship”, the UK said on Tuesday, despite Commission warnings on slow progress.

Column / Brussels Bytes

Commission right to reject screen-scraping ban

Screen-scraping, which is the process of scanning what the customer sees when they log into their online bank accounts, should still be allowed as a fail-safe.

Macron wants asylum claims to start in Africa

The French president hosted a mini-summit with leaders from Chad, Libya and Niger, along with Germany, Italy and Spain. Among the proposals is a plan to set up safe zones in Niger and Chad to initiate asylum claims.

