By EUOBSERVER

A legal team at the Bundestag has concluded that a 1990 treaty, the Two Plus Four Treaty, on German reunification, "blocks any reparation demands against Germany to the present day," according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The move comes after Poland indicated it might seek €40 billion in WWII reparations on grounds that a previous waiver signed by Poland in 1953 was done under duress by the Soviet Union.