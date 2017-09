By EUOBSERVER

Thirty-two journalists failed to get accreditation for the G20 summit in Hamburg because German federal police, the BKA, held incorrect data about them, ARD, a German broadcaster, has reported. One was excluded for allegedly causing an explosion at a rally in 2011, even though he had been cleared in court. "Unnecessary data storage makes us less safe," justice minister Heiko Maas said, ordering a "thorough" probe into the affair.