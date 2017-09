By EUOBSERVER

Top EU officials feted the entry into force of an association treaty with Ukraine on Friday. European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker thanked "all those who stood on the Maidan" in Ukraine's 2014 revolution and called it "a day of celebration for our European continent". The treaty aims to align Ukraine with the single market, but Juncker's celebration came amid ongoing Russian occupation of Crimea and of parts of eastern Ukraine.