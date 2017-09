By EUOBSERVER

EU election observers in Kenya have backed a court ruling that called for a rerun of August's presidential election. "The Court has worked diligently, openly and thoroughly despite short timelines", they said on Friday. The EU "now calls on all Kenyans to respect the ruling", they added. The EU had initially said there were no sigs of "centralised or localised manipulation" of the vote, but had listed "shortcomings".