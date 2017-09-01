By EUOBSERVER

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the EU of ignoring a document giving the all-clear to Nord Stream 2, a Russia-Germany gas pipeline. "There's an official document from the European Commission's legal service that this project in no way violates the European Union's existing rules ... the European Commission however says: 'Well, yes, our legal service said that but we think the other way'," he told Russian diplomats Friday.