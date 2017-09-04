By EUOBSERVER

Poland's prime minister, Beata Szydlo, said on Sunday that her country wouldn't be "blackmailed" into accepting asylum seekers from Greece and Italy under a relocation scheme launched around two years ago. Szydlo said threats to cut EU funding from Poland are tantamount to punishment for refusing to participate in the binding scheme. The European Commission has launched infringement proceedings against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland for not relocating migrants.