By EUOBSERVER

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Sunday that Google is still a force for good despite having imposed a €2.4bn antitrust penalty on the tech giant over the summer. Vestager said the fine was about Google's "legal behaviour", which needs to be corrected. "In other respects, Google is a wonderful company, very, very innovative and they have brought us innovation that has changed our lives," she told CNBC.